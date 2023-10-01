PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Clark County in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened in Lakewood, Washington on Saturday after trying to elude sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

Starting just before 9 a.m. that morning, 36-year-old Matthew Liles allegedly assaulted a woman, threatened to kill her, and choked her until she was unconscious for at least an hour, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Fearing he killed the victim he lessened his aggression toward her,” authorities said in a press release, adding the victim was then able to escape and contact 911.

Liles drove away in a white Chevy Colorado without license plates, while reportedly high on fentanyl, authorities said.

Around an hour after first learning of the incident, officials say a deputy spotted the vehicle in north Clark County with no sign of Liles. Additional deputies soon arrived to assist in the search and put up a traffic stop.

Liles then returned to his vehicle and drove recklessly, attempting to elude officers, authorities said.

Deputies were authorized to engage in a vehicle pursuit, forcing the Chevy off the roadway at the 7600 block of Northeast 259th Street, authorities said.

Liles was then arrested by Clark County deputies, with assistance from the Battle Ground Police Department, Ridgefield Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol, on charges of first-degree assault. Liles was also found to be in possession of fentanyl pills, authorities said.

Authorities report no one was injured in the pursuit.

Liles has been transferred to the Lakewood Police Department.