Man charged in death of Vancouver officer seeks venue change

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The attorney for the 20-year-old man charged with the death of an off-duty Vancouver Police officer has filed a request for a change of venue to King County.

According to court filings, negative media coverage and comments made during the first appearance hearing will inhibit Julio Cesar Segura from getting a fair trial.

“The number of people in Clark County who have not been exposed to this negative information is minuscule, thanks now to the Internet Age,” said Segura’s attorney, Neil Cane.

Further, Cane alleges he was not present during the first hearing thus unable to refute any of the court’s claims.

Prosecutors say Segura stabbed Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota at Sahota’s home Jan. 29. Segura had allegedly robbed a convenience store and led Clark County deputies on a chase to Sahota’s home. There a responding deputy opened fire — hitting and killing Sahota.