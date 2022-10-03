A dog received oxygen after being rescued from a 2-alarm blaze in Kelso on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rapidly spreading blaze forced a couple and their dog out of their Kelso home Sunday night, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire off Vision Drive and Old Pacific Highway South around 8:45 p.m.

After the couple initially made it out of the home, fire officials said the man went back inside to try and get their dog. Fire crews rescued the canine but said they were unable to save the couple’s cat who perished in the fire.

While trying to rescue the dog, fire officials said the man suffered smoke inhalation and mild burns to his feet. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Power was shut off in the area, so crews could safely battle the 2-alarm fire amid downed powerlines in the home’s driveway. CF&R said the fire was put out by 9:10 p.m.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.