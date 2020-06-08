Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Man drives car at Seattle George Floyd protesters

Washington

At least one person was injured

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters outside of the East Precinct in Capitol Hill not long after police say a man drove a car into a crowd and shot someone Sunday night. (KIRO 7)

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.

At least one person was injured.

The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.

It was the second night of mayhem near the police station. On Saturday night, police used flash-bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters on Capitol Hill.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss