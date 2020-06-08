Man drives car at Seattle George Floyd protesters

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.
At least one person was injured.
The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.
It was the second night of mayhem near the police station. On Saturday night, police used flash-bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters on Capitol Hill.
