Man drives car at Seattle George Floyd protesters

Protesters outside of the East Precinct in Capitol Hill not long after police say a man drove a car into a crowd and shot someone Sunday night. (KIRO 7)

At least one person was injured

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.

At least one person was injured.

The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.

It was the second night of mayhem near the police station. On Saturday night, police used flash-bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters on Capitol Hill.