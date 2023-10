VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man was extricated from his vehicle on Wednesday morning after a multi-car collision caused the heavily damaged vehicle to roll on its side, according to Vancouver Fire.

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an 8:30 a.m. collision at the intersection of Northeast 88th Street and Andresen Road.

The road was shut down during the “heavy extrication,” officials said. No other injuries were reported.