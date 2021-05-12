Man found facedown along Cowlitz River in Kelso

Washington

Police officers and a bystander helped pull the man out of the water

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

FILE – An AMR ambulance. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being found facedown along the Cowlitz River in Kelso.

First responders rushed to the river near the Cowlitz Way bridge just after 2 p.m. and used a drone to find the man. He was laying facedown about 100 yards downstream on the east side of the riverbank, firefighters said.

Officers and a bystander helped to pull him out of the water. Authorities started first aid before the 54-year-old man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unclear at this time.

Water in lakes and rivers can still be very cold even on hot summer days. Officials say hypothermia can take effect in just a few minutes even when the water is 60-70 degrees. Life jackets can help save lives.

