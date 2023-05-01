An RV exploded at an RV park in Kelso on May 1, 2023. (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

The explosion took place at Brook Hollow Park

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized Monday after an RV exploded in a mobile home park, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The man was taken to Peace Health St. John Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the explosion at Brook Hollow Park, around Kingfisher Lane and Sparrow Loop, at 8:30 a.m. Crews discovered a heavy fire in the rear of a 19-foot Class-C motorhome, which was located in the RV storage area near the back of the property, according to fire officials.

The fire was controlled just after 8:45 a.m. Officials said the RV is a “complete loss.”

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.