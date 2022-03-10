Troy Crandall was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Superior Court to more than 17 months in prison

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Forks man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for critically damaging a bridge on the Olympic Peninsula by cutting cedar from it to sell.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 63-year-old Troy Crandall was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Superior Court to more than 17 months in prison and over $20,000 in restitution to the state Department of Natural Resources. Crandall was convicted in February on malicious mischief, theft and trafficking in stolen property charges.

He and another person were discovered on Oct. 22 with chunks of cedar from the bridge. Officials believed the two were going to sell the cedar on the black market for shake and shingles.