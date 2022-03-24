VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for recording people using the restroom at a Vancouver hospital and having child pornography.

The Columbian reports court records show 51-year-old Jason D. Schultz, of Salem, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of first-degree voyeurism and two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Gregory Gonzales this week ordered the parties’ agreed-upon prison sentence of 77 months.

A nurse at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center found the camera and reported it last April to the Vancouver Police Department. Investigators recovered deleted images from the camera, which included photos of Schultz, the affidavit says.