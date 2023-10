PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just across the river from Portland sits the ever-growing city of Vancouver, WA.

With a gorgeous waterfront and downtown area, Vancouver has been seeing some major economic growth and the city is now looking to take its next big steps forward.

AM Extra was joined by Vancouver mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle to talk about big renovations coming to the city and the progress on new programs.

Watch the full video in the player above.