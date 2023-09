PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Born from the area’s timber industry, Longview is the largest city in Cowlitz County.

Placed right on the Columbia River, the city has become a suburban community with a bustling downtown and art scene.

Longview’s mayor, Mary-Alice Wallis joined AM Extra to talk about upcoming events, the city’s strong female leadership, and the city’s centenary.

