Measles case confirmed, possible Sea-Tac Airport exposure

SEATTLE (AP) – King County health officials say they’ve confirmed a new measles case in a child, with possible exposures at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Public Health – Seattle & King County officials said Wednesday that the highly-contagious infection likely happened while the child was traveling outside the United States. Before the child was diagnosed, he had been on Nov. 5 near the airport’s Gate N-11 and Carousel 13 in the baggage claim area.

Health officials are advising anyone who was in that area from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that they could have been exposed to measles.