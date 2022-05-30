PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those who lost their lives in service are being honored in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site Monday.

The Community Military Appreciation Committee hosted the annual ceremony at the Bandstand on the Vancouver Barracks Parade Ground.

Attendees were invited to participate in the the garrison flag raising, Washington Army National Guard Howitzer cannon firing and a wreath laying ceremony.

“Vancouver Barracks is an incredibally special place for our community and our nation,” said Fort Vancouver National Historic Site Superintendent Tracy Fortmann. “The historic structures at the Vancouver Barracks hold invaluable stories of service, family, strength, and sacrifice. The post is much more than just a collection of buildings; they are a visible reminder of our shared 19th and 20th century military history.”

Several veterans, family members and community members were slated to speak at the event.

“After a two year absence from the Vancouver Barracks Parade Field because of COVID protocols, it will be great to see families, neighbors, and friends in person again to honor those service members who have given their lives to our country,” said retired Army Colonel Larry J. Smith.