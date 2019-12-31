Memorial held for fallen Pierce County deputy

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A public memorial service was held for fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson in the Tacoma Dome on Monday.

Hundreds of vehicles from the police and fire departments from all over the Northwest took part in the funeral procession for the deputy who was killed in the line of duty. The procession began at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and ended at the Tacoma Dome.

A hearse carrying the coffin of Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson arrives at the Tacoma Dome, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, prior to a memorial service in Tacoma, Wash. Dyson died on Dec. 21 after his patrol car crashed into a building while he was on his way to back up two fellow officers who were responding to an urgent domestic violence call. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The body of Deputy Dyson arrived at the dome surrounded by pipe and drum corps, honor guards, and fellow members of law enforcement.

At his funeral, colleagues remembered the 25-year-old’s sense of humor, his devotion to his faith and family, and his love of being a deputy. Speaker after speaker spoke of him as a someone who was selfless, dedicated, and courageous.

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor said for Dyson, being a sheriff’s deputy wasn’t simply a job—it was a calling.

“A calling is when our heart’s desire and God’s desire for our hearts are aligned with one another. And so it was with Cooper,” said Pastor.

The 25-year-old died in a car crash while rushing to help two officers last week in Parkland in connection with domestic violence call. His patrol car crashed into a commercial building.

Dyson leaves behind a pregnant wife and a two-year-old son.

This story was written with contributions from the Associated Press.

