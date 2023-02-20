PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 71-year-old Tacoma woman was found dead in the woods of Northern California on Feb. 18, more than two weeks after she was reported missing during a mushroom hunt on Feb. 3.

The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the victim, Vana Sisopha, after she and her 44-year-old daughter failed to return from a day of mushroom picking near the town of Gasquet, Calif., located 20 miles south of the Oregon border along Highway 199.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay airlifts the missing daughter to safety. (USCG)

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay found the daughter on Feb. 4, but the mother remained missing. Forest conditions were so treacherous that the Coast Guard returned to the area four days later to save members of the Del Norte County Search and Rescue team that were looking for Sisopha.

“The ground search and rescue team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain,” the Coast Guard said. “Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a medevac.”

Local publication the Wild Rivers Outpost reports that rescuers found Sisopha’s body under a log, where she may have died of exposure. The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is still working to determine Sisopha’s cause of death.

Rescuers located the missing woman’s body on Feb. 18. Two weeks after her daughter was found alive. (DNCSO)

A GoFundMe page raising money for Sisopha’s funeral states that she was an avid mushroom picker with more than 20 years of experience. The GoFundMe has raised more than $1,400 since it was created on Feb. 19.

“We are truly grateful for all of the thoughts, prayers and support that we have received from the community and confess that we could not have made it through this tough journey without it,” the GoFundMe states. “Finally, Vana can rest in peace. Many people know her as a tough, warm and loving lady who was always loved by many people.”