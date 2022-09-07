A moose took a dip in the pool at a home in Spokane, Washington on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not every day that one finds a moose in a pool, but that’s exactly what happened to some Washington residents on Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, a moose accidentally went into the pool at a Spokane residence after wandering into the yard, along with two calves, to eat fruit off the trees.

Officials say the moose could touch the bottom of the pool the entire time and was eventually prodded out by a sergeant with a pool skimmer before going back over the fence and into the wild.