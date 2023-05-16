VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Mountain View High School in Vancouver is no longer under lockdown following reports of gunshots in the area Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Vancouver Police Department is responding to the area of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast Park Crest Avenue, which is less than a mile away from the school.

Evergreen Public Schools told KOIN 6 the school’s lockdown was lifted at around 10:55 a.m.

Police told KOIN 6 there have not been any reports of injuries at this time.

