Neglected recreational fire swells to larger brush fire in Longview

Washington

Burn ban went into effect July 15

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a brush fire gone out of control in Longview, July 25, 2020 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue extinguished a brush fire Saturday that had reportedly started as a recreational fire the night before.

Crews responded to the 700 block of Nevada Drive to find that a brush fire was spreading down the hill towards the roadway. After encircling the perimeter of the blaze, crews were able to contain the fire within about 30 minutes before eventually putting it out.

Nearby residents said they had a small recreational fire on Friday night and were certain they had extinguished it before going to bed.

A seasonal burn ban began in Cowlitz County on July 15.

There was no word on whether anyone was charged or cited for the fire’s spread.

