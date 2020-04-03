Washington governor signs Tiffany Hill Act into law

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Tiffany Hill Act into law on Thursday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs the Tiffany Hill Act into law, April 2, 2020. (Sen. Lynda Wilson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Victims of domestic abuse in Washington State have a new layer of protection thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday. 

The bill is named after a 35-year-old mother of three who was killed the day before Thanksgiving 2019 in Vancouver by her estranged husband—who had been arrested for domestic abuse. 

A court blocked him from having any contact with her but he still tracked her down, shot her to death and then killed himself. 

The Tiffany Hill Act will electronically track abuse suspects and alert victims when they’re nearby. It goes into effect on June 11.

