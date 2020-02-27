‘Nikki Kuhnhausen Act’ blocks ‘gay panic’defenses in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense that panic brought on by a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity has been passed by lawmakers in Washington state.

Eight states – California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New York and Rhode Island – had banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense.

The Washington measure, passed by the Senate on a bipartisan 46-3 vote Wednesday, is named after Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year. The bill passed the House earlier this month on a 90-5 vote.