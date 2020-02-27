‘Nikki Kuhnhausen Act’ blocks ‘gay panic’defenses in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense that panic brought on by a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity has been passed by lawmakers in Washington state.
Eight states – California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New York and Rhode Island – had banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense.
The Washington measure, passed by the Senate on a bipartisan 46-3 vote Wednesday, is named after Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year. The bill passed the House earlier this month on a 90-5 vote.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.