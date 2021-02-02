Occupants displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Ridgefield

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue were dispatched at 11:15 PM to a report of a garage on fire at 2834 N Smythe Road in Ridgefield.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are temporarily displaced after a garage fire sparked overnight.

Just after 11 p.m. on Monday night, Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue responded to a report of the fire at a detached garage in Ridgefield. When crews arrived, they saw the garage was fully involved by the fire, which quickly spread to the adjoining home’s attic.

Despite conditions making it difficult to fully attack the flames — such as a narrow private lane, thick brush and blackberry vines — crews were able to get the garage fire under control within 20 minutes.

Because one occupant was at work, there was only one person inside the home at the time of the fire and thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, both occupants are now temporarily displaced due to the damage.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story.