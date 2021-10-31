Off-duty officer hospitalized after being shot in Puyallup, Wash.

Surveillance photo courtesy Puyallup Police shows the suspect vehicles police believe were associated with the suspects involved in shooting an off-duty officer on Oct. 31, 2021. (KOIN)

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer was shot in Puyallup. It appears he was trying to stop a commercial burglary in progress.

The officer was shot in the abdomen Sunday morning and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle.

The shooting was reported at 7:06 a.m. at 900 River Road. The area was closed as police investigated the shooting.

Puyallup police tweeted Sunday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the off-duty officer and his family at this time.” Police Chief Scott Engle was expected to provide more information as it became available.

Police also tweeted photos of the suspect vehicles in the case.