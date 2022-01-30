Off-duty Vancouver police officer killed at his home

Donald Sahota, a Vancouver police officer, was killed while off duty and at his home over the weekend, police said. (Courtesy/Vancouver PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An off-duty Vancouver police officer was killed at his home over the weekend, the Vancouver Police Department announced Sunday.

VPD said 52-year-old Donald Sahota was killed on Saturday but did not specify the circumstances leading up to his death.

A search of property records by KOIN 6 News indicates Sahota owns the house where a Clark County deputy-involved shooting also took place Saturday.

Sahota was hired by VPD in April 2014, and before that, he worked as a police officer with the Gresham Police Department and Port of Portland Police Department.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Unit is investigating Sahota’s death.

KOIN 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.