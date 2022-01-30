Off-duty Vancouver police officer killed at his home

Washington

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Sahota, a Vancouver police officer, was killed while off duty and at his home over the weekend, police said. (Courtesy/Vancouver PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An off-duty Vancouver police officer was killed at his home over the weekend, the Vancouver Police Department announced Sunday.

VPD said 52-year-old Donald Sahota was killed on Saturday but did not specify the circumstances leading up to his death.

A search of property records by KOIN 6 News indicates Sahota owns the house where a Clark County deputy-involved shooting also took place Saturday.

Sahota was hired by VPD in April 2014, and before that, he worked as a police officer with the Gresham Police Department and Port of Portland Police Department.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Unit is investigating Sahota’s death.

KOIN 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 06 2022 07:59 pm