VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A person who reportedly brandished a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver was arrested on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP says they received multiple 911 calls about the driver of a Toyota Camry pointing a weapon at other drivers on the highway around noon.

Troopers were reportedly able to locate the car and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled. Although troopers did not pursue the vehicle, they did track down the license plate number and discovered that the vehicle was not only stolen but also involved in two Portland shootings on Aug. 15.

After troopers elected not to pursue, WSP aircraft began to track the vehicle as it continued northbound on I-5. Officials say the aircraft followed the car to Auburn, where the driver pulled into a Heritage Bank ATM drive-thru. WSP says the suspect was then taken into custody.

According to WSP, detectives are attempting to secure a search warrant for the vehicle and retrieve the gun that was observed on the floor of the car. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for felony eluding and possession of stolen property with more charges being investigated.