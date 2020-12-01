Officials: West Longview shop consumed by ‘suspicious’ fire

Blaze caused an estimated $20,000 loss

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a fire at a vacant West Longview shop that occurred overnight, which they say was suspicious.

Fire crews responded to a report of a building on fire in the 5000 block of Mount Solo Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they found a large shop fully involved by flames and immediately began battling the blaze. The fire was under control within half an hour and did not spread to any other structures.

Various equipment and several vehicles inside the building were damaged — an estimated $20,000 loss, according to officials. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Department is investigating the fire. They say the blaze is considered “suspicious in nature” but did not give any further details.

This is a developing story.

