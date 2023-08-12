The 19-year-old driver will face Vehicular Assault and Minor Consuming charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police said one passenger was ejected 40 to 50 feet from a vehicle in a car crash after midnight on Saturday.

The single-car collision happened around 12:42 a.m. in the 3900 SE 192nd Ave. area, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Officials said a 19-year-old driver and three passengers were traveling southbound on Southeast 192nd Avenue when the vehicle struck a tree. VPD reported that one passenger was found in a field 40 to 50 feet away from where the crash occurred.

All riders were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Police said the driver will face charges, including three counts of Vehicular Assault and Minor Consuming, once they are released from the hospital.