An industrial fire at Nippon in Longview spewed smoke across the area, July 18, 2023 (Photo by Jake Laurie)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are still hard at work putting out the fire at Nippon Dynaware Packaging in Longview but authorities said that progress was made overnight and that the operation has been scaled back.

Initially, the fire — which started on Tuesday — had eight vehicles responding on site but starting Thursday there will be only two as crews try and put out the blaze in a large woodchip pile. Aerial support will also be in use again Thursday.

Working with Nippon contractors, officials said they will be using heavy equipment to work on the piles from the ground.

Authorities also warned that smoke will still be in the area depending on wind directions.