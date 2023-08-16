PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — National retailer O’Reilly Auto Parts is being accused of discriminating against pregnant employees according to a new lawsuit by Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

According to the lawsuit, O’Reilly has been refusing workplace accommodations for pregnant employees, including the ability to sit or rest, limiting lifting and handling of hazardous materials, allowing flexibility for restroom breaks, and pumping breastmilk for newborns.

The lawsuit also alleges that O’Reilly has retaliated against women who sought accommodations by demoting them, threatening to terminate them, and forcing them to take unpaid leave or quit.

“Pregnant Washingtonians should not have to choose between healthy, safe pregnancies and their livelihoods,” Ferguson said. “My office will hold O’Reilly and any other employer accountable when they violate the law and endanger the health of their employees and their babies.”

The lawsuit says that at least 22 women have suffered because of the practices and the Attorney General’s Office is seeking more people who may have been discriminated against. The office can be contacted at Oreillylawsuit@atg.wa.gov also online using a form.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the lawsuit began after two separate complaints were received from pregnant employees.

Investigators said they have heard from many employees about the discrimination and that many women said they were forced out of their jobs by management after making a request for pregnancy accommodation.

It was also noted that the discrimination occurred at multiple stores across the entire state of Washington.

KOIN 6 reached out to O’Reilly for comment but has not yet received a statement on the lawsuit.