Overnight attic fire displaces 3 in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight house fire has lead to 3 people being displaced in Longview.

Longview fire crews reached the scene on Maplewood Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Each resident had safely escaped the house and told firefighters the blaze was coming from the attic. They said they heard a loud crash in the middle of the night which turned out to be a newly installed ceiling fan now on the floor, exposing flames in the attic.

It was determined that a fire had been smoldering for quite some time, long enough to burn through the bottom cords of the ceiling joists, according to Longview Police and Fire.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes but crews remained on scene to fully extinguish the blaze for about another hour.

The damage to the house was extensive enough to displace the residents, but they are able to use their motorhome for short-term housing.