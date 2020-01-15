Owner to Woodland RV park residents: No more electricity

New owner at Lewis River RV Park doesn't want to provide the service

WOODLAND, Wash. (KOIN) — Dozens of families who live in the Lewis River RV Park in Woodland avoided having their heat turned off Thursday even though they’ve been paying their bills — but only for a week.

That’s because the new owner of the RV park doesn’t want to provide service. And there doesn’t seem to be a lot that can be done.

The Lewis River RV Park in Woodland, Washington, January 15, 2020 (KOIN)

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office distributed a notice a few days ago warning the residents living in more than 60 RVs — seniors or people with young children — the electricity was about to be turned off.

Residents like James Jourdan said they don’t know what to do.

“Because the power will be cut off we won’t have water, either, for drinking, showers,” he told KOIN 6 News, explaining his water is hooked to an electric pump.

The Cowlitz County Public Utility District office said if the new property owner doesn’t want service, the publicly-owned electric company won’t provide it.

Dozens of people on social media offered to help pay the bill until this is figured out, but the PUD said it can’t accept the money.

A meeting late Wednesday afternoon with the RV park owner and the public utility reached an agreement: The owner will allow the PUD to accept donations and use other resources to keep the electricity going for another week. But the PUD maintains they can’t override the owner’s refusal to pay for service in the future.

The RV park residents said most are not able to move out and worry about what will happen.

“Honestly,” Jourdan said, “don’t know what to do. The other parks nearby are full.”

