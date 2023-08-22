PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s almost time to return to school and Vancouver Public Schools wants to make sure students have everything they need.

Pack-A-Palooza is an annual event where local businesses collect school supplies and then they are brought together and sent out to schools throughout the district.

Sam Pike with Vancouver Public Schools shared that of the 22,000 students within the school district, around 10,000 make use of the supplies collected by the donations drive.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan spoke with Pike about the drive and all the good it does for students in the district.

