Paine Field airport to halt passenger service for 10 weeks

Washington

Service will be suspended from May 22 to July 31

by: Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Paine Field will suspend passenger service from May 22 to July 31 for aircraft ramp maintenance and repairs amid a massive drop in demand for air travel tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Everett airport’s passenger terminal operator made the announcement late Friday. CEO of Propeller Airports Brett Smith says they will use the temporary disruption to the advantage of Paine Field and airline partners by completing necessary infrastructure improvements faster than would have been possible while the terminal was open.

An official with Alaska Airlines was supportive of the repairs while United Airlines could not be reached for comment.

