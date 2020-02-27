Paralyzed teen sues over 2017 Amtrak derailment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager left paralyzed by an Amtrak derailment near DuPont, Washington is suing Amtrak, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit for millions of dollars.
The Tacoma-to-Portland train derailed and fell onto I-5, killing three people and injuring more than 60 others on December 18, 2017. Timmy Brodigan suffered a broken neck in the crash.
An investigation by the NTSB found all three agencies responsible.
Brodigan’s suit is the first time all 3 agencies have been sued at once. A jury previously awarded $17 million to 3 victims of the derailment.
