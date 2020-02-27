Paralyzed teen sues over 2017 Amtrak derailment

Washington

Tacoma-to-Portland train derailed December 18, 2017

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager left paralyzed by an Amtrak derailment near DuPont, Washington is suing Amtrak, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit for millions of dollars.

The Tacoma-to-Portland train derailed and fell onto I-5, killing three people and injuring more than 60 others on December 18, 2017. Timmy Brodigan suffered a broken neck in the crash.

An investigation by the NTSB found all three agencies responsible.

Brodigan’s suit is the first time all 3 agencies have been sued at once. A jury previously awarded $17 million to 3 victims of the derailment.

Train Derailment Washington State_569546

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget