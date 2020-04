A man was hit by a car in the Sky Zone Trampoline Park, April 29 2020. (Vancouver Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a parking lot in Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire said they responded to the Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 5000 Fourth Plain Blvd around 1 p.m. and found the man trapped under a car.

Bystanders were using an auto jack to help him. Fire crews then assisted to free him.

He was taken to PeaceHealth Medical Center in critical condition.