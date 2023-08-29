The Cowlitz County Coroner has yet to identify the pedestrian.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a southbound Amtrak train while trying to save a dog on the tracks Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the Ghost Bridge that crosses the Lewis River between Cowlitz and Clark Counties after reports said a train had hit a person walking across the bridge at 4399 Dike Road. They found the person and the dog already deceased.

According to deputies, the property is posted as “No Trespassing,” adding that they want the public “to recognize the dangers posed by unauthorized use of railroad tracks. This location has been the site of numerous fatalities of pedestrians who were on or adjacent to the tracks.”

