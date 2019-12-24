Pets dramatically rescued from Longview home fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight pets were rescued from a Longview house fire Monday afternoon but not without some dramatic efforts from firefighters.

A neighbor called 911 to reportthe fire in the 500 block of 15th Avenue around 2:30 p.m., Longview Fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived they found neighbors had gone into the burning house to try and rescue the 4 dogs and 4 cats. The neighbors were removed from the house quickly as firefighters worked to douse the flames over the next 10 minutes.

The pets were later found hiding in varioius spots of the house, officials said. The dogs were OK, but all 4 cats were critically hurt from smoke inhalation.

The firefighters used oxygen to resuscitate the cats, which were then taken for more treatment by Animal Control of Cowlitz County. Officials said it appears all 4 cats will recover.

Longview firefighters dramatically rescued 4 cats and 4 dogs from a burning home, December 23, 2019 (Longview FD)

No one was home at the time the fire began in the kitchen area. Damage is estimated at more than $40,000 and the Red Cross is helping out the family.

In a statement, the Longview Fire Department said if a fire breaks out in your home, get out and stay out. “There’s no pet or personal belonging worth risking your life,” they said.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather