Mount St. Helens as it erupts on May 18, 1980. (USGS)

Thursday marks the 43rd anniversary of the blast that shook the world.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted — killing 57 people, coating the land in ash and creating the largest landslide ever recorded.

Smoke from the blast covered at least 11 states and blanketed everything nearby.

Ex-KOIN 6 News reporter Bill Deiz who witnessed and reported on the event said it “was so thick it turned day into night.”

Check out the photos below of the blast, and its aftermath: