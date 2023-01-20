PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pickleball is called the fastest-growing sport in America, but it got its start on Bainbridge Island near Seattle.

Invented in 1965, pickleball became Washington’s official state sport last year. And in the near future, it could end up on local license plates.

If a bill in the state legislature goes through during this session, fans of the sport can buy a pickleball-themed license plate for their cars. The Seattle Metro Pickleball Association petitioned for it and commissioned the design from Laramie Studio in Seattle.

Sales of the specialty plates would go toward building more pickleball courts in the state.