PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday morning released the identities of the 10 people aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday.

The pilot was identified as Jason Winters.

USCG reports the nine passengers were Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, Remy Mickel — a child, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.

USCG said the body recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday was taken to the Island County coroner but their identity has not been confirmed yet. The name of that person will be released after their family has been notified.

“The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this incident.

The search was suspended on Monday afternoon.

“All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter Monday.

The sea plane reportedly left Friday Harbor on Sunday and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport. It crashed in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.