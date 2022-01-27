Police activity near Washington side of I-5 Bridge closes all lanes

Police activity on Interstate 5 caused traffic delays on the I-5 bridge Thursday evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police activity on Interstate 5 caused traffic delays on the I-5 bridge Thursday evening.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped on I-5 north and southbound lanes from milepost 0 at State Route 14 to milepost 1 at Mill Plain.

The police activity appears to be on the Washington side of the bridge.

WSDOT said northbound traffic can use SR14 and City Center off ramps and southbound drivers can use the Mill Plain exit.

Officials also announced the ramp from SR14 westbound to I-5 northbound is closed.

This is a developing story.