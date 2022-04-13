PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Vancouver Police Department announced Wednesday they closed a missing person case after a 27-year-old woman’s remains were identified.

Officials said Ashanti A. Conde was reported missing on March 11, 2018 after her family reported they had not seen her for a few weeks.

An investigation determined Conde was last seen alive February 22, 2018 near Brush Prairie, Washington with Michael Conley, who was reported missing February 27, 2018.

According to police, Conley and Conde were last seen alive after leaving Brush Prairie February 22, 2018 at night in a Cadillac Sedan.

Witnesses saw the sedan crashed in a rural area in Skamania County north of Dougan Falls February 24, 2018, covered in snow but no one appeared to be in the car.

Police said Conley’s body was found near the car March 9, 2018 with no signs of foul play. However, crews were unable to find Conde’s remains at the time. Officials conducted multiple searches around southwest Washington.

According to Vancouver police, on September 26, 2021, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, along with Clark County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team found human remains in a rugged and steep area near the site of the crashed SUV. Authorities sent the remains to a private lab for identification.

On March 31, 2022 the lab notified Vancouver police the remains were those of Ashanti Conde – closing the missing person case.

Officials said information related to Conde’s death is being handled by Skamania County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Skamania County Coroner’s Office.