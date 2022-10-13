PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car chase with police in Longview, Washington ended after officers outmaneuvered an “erratic” driver, authorities said.

In a series of posts on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, officials reported a pursuit in progress.

According to LPD, multiple 911 calls came in about 36-year-old Joseph Wall, with callers describing him as “high on drugs” and acting erratic in a business.

A patrol car responded to the scene on Pacific Way and Wall allegedly fled the scene, hoping into a Honda Accord which was reported stolen from Vancouver, police said.

A pursuit followed, joined by several Longview officers. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Kelso Police created a perimeter around the area.

Authorities say that when Wall got stuck in traffic during the chase, he reversed at high speed into a police vehicle, driving away onto the sidewalk and into an alley. The chase continued onto Washington Way, where police say they attempted to use a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The first PIT maneuver reportedly failed, and LPD says they were forced to attempt it again, finally stopping the driver at the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way.

In an attempt to escape the final maneuver, Wall hit a northbound vehicle that was parked at the traffic light, authorities said.

Authorities say the driver of the struck vehicle was transported by family for treatment of minor injuries. A few LPD officers also received minor injuries, but none required medical attention.

Wall was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries, then booked into jail for charges of DUI, third-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked and felony eluding.