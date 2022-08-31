Explosive devices taken from scene in Longview, Washington on Tuesday, August 20, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Longview Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested while reportedly carrying two Molotov cocktails in downtown Longview.

Longview Police Department said they responded to reports Tuesday morning of a man walking around while holding a knife and “what looked like an explosive device.” According to witnesses, the man was making threats in a heavily populated area.

Longview PD says once officers arrived at the scene, they arrested 47-year-old Steven Vickery. The man was reportedly carrying two Molotov cocktail-type devices and a lighter at the time.

Authorities are still investigating the situation, but Vickery is set to be booked on felony charges.