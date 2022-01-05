Police: Suspect rams patrol car during chase through Cowlitz Co

A 26-year-old charged with robbery was arrested Tuesday evening after leading officers on a chase through Cowlitz County and ramming a police SUV, the Woodland Police Department said. (Courtesy/WPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old charged with robbery was arrested Tuesday night after leading officers on a chase through Cowlitz County and ramming a police SUV, the Woodland Police Department said.

WPD said Kalama police contacted them at 8:41 p.m. to tell them they were in pursuit of a person wanted for armed robbery by the Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect led the chase into Woodland, police said, eventually ramming a WPD patrol car. The collision disabled the suspect’s vehicle, which police said turned out to be stolen.

According to WPD, the suspect then tried to flee the scene on foot, but police found and arrested them shortly thereafter.

Dustin Lee Bailey was booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, felony eluding and criminal impersonation.

WPD said no officers were hurt during the collision. Police did not state whether Bailey was injured.

Authorities did not immediately release any further details about the pursuit or the arrest.