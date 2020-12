A shooting was reported at a building on PeaceHealth Southwest property in Vancouver, December 22 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver confirmed to KOIN 6 News they are responding to a possible shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Officials at PeaceHealth said they are in a modified lockdown. The shooting was reported in a building at 505 NE 87th. The building is on PeaceHealth property but is not owned by them.

Just arrived here. We see multiple agencies here on scene, including Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vancouver PD, and fire dept. pic.twitter.com/P5RJ40p4g0 — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) December 22, 2020

