VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – The Vancouver and Hubbard police departments are searching for a missing and endangered 15-year-old who was last seen Feb. 25.

Police say Ana Lizbeth Rojas Rangel left her Hubbard residence to head to Bend, OR. Her family says their last contact with Rangel was around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.

According to authorities, Rangel is 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police report she was last seen wearing a teal maxi dress, a denim jacket and brown boots.

Hubbard Police say they have received information that Rangel may be in the Vancouver area with an unidentified man in his 20’s with a 2019 or newer black Dodge Charger.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 503-982-2340 to speak to the on-duty officer at the Hubbard Police Department.