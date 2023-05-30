The foster parent forgot the 1-year-old in the car, according to the Puyallup Police Department

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A toddler died after accidentally being left in a hot car outside a hospital near Tacoma, Washington, police say.

The foster parent forgot the 1-year-old in the car while working at the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup on May 24, KING-TV reported Monday, citing officials with the Puyallup Police Department.

Puyallup Police Department Captain Don Bourbon said that according to interviews with staff on site and the mother, she became distracted and forgot the toddler. Ater work, she rushed the toddler into the hospital but it was too late and the toddler died, Bourbon said.

The outside air temperature was in the 70s Fahrenheit (20s Celsius), but it was more than 100 degrees (38 Celsius) inside the car, according to police detectives.

No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.

“This is a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and everyone who was affected by this,” Bourbon said. “And just want the public to know that during this time of year when it starts getting warmer, just be mindful of temperatures … and safety of our families.”

Nearly 40 children per year die in the U.S. from heatstroke because they were left or became trapped in a car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.