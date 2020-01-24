Live Now
Power agreement extended for Woodland RV park

Washington

The new owner of Lewis River RV Park said he doesn't want to provide service

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families living at the Lewis River RV Park in Woodland will get another week of power.

The new owner of the park had planned to cut power last week because he doesn’t want to provide service. But he and the Cowlitz Public Utility Department came up with another extension as they work to find a permanent solution.

There are several families and people on fixed incomes living at the RV park.

