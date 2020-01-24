Power agreement extended for Woodland RV park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families living at the Lewis River RV Park in Woodland will get another week of power.
The new owner of the park had planned to cut power last week because he doesn’t want to provide service. But he and the Cowlitz Public Utility Department came up with another extension as they work to find a permanent solution.
There are several families and people on fixed incomes living at the RV park.
