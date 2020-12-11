Procession expected for Kalama firefighter who died after emergency calls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The memorial service for a Cowlitz County firefighter who died hours after responding to two different emergency situations over Thanksgiving weekend is slated for Friday afternoon.

Officials say Lt. Alan Dean Basso spent 21 years as a volunteer and firefighter with the Longview Fire Department, but recently was with the Kalama Fire Department.

Nearly four hours after his last call, he suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, and crashed into parked cars. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. He was 59 years old.

Kalama’s fire chief remembered Basso, saying “It is difficult to capture in words the true spirit of such a pure, sincere human being. The honesty, humor and integrity of Alan cannot be replaced within our community or organization.”

In order to adhere to Washington and Cowlitz County COVID-19 regulations, Basso’s memorial service will have a fire service procession on Friday and a family service, with a full fire service honors slated for mid-February.