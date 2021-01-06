Protesters break through gate at Washington gov’s mansion

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP/KOIN) — In Washington state, protesters broke through a gate at the governor’s mansion and dozens of people gathered on the lawn as pro-President Donald Trump supporters demonstrated at state capitols across the county amid a melee at the U.S. Capitol.

The crowd, some of whom were armed, repeated baseless allegations of election fraud. The State Patrol said authorities were responding and that Gov. Jay Inslee “and his family are in a safe location.”

Earlier, dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol, demanding a recount of the U.S. presidential election and Washington’s gubernatorial election, which Inslee, a Democrat, won by more than 500,000 votes.

The Statehouse has been closed to the public for nearly a year due to the pandemic.